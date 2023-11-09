How to Watch Charleston Southern vs. North Florida on TV or Live Stream - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-0) play the North Florida Ospreys (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Charleston Southern vs. North Florida Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Charleston Southern Stats Insights
- Last season, the Buccaneers had a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.1% lower than the 46.4% of shots the Ospreys' opponents hit.
- Charleston Southern had a 4-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.4% from the field.
- The Ospreys ranked 241st in rebounding in college basketball, the Buccaneers finished 192nd.
- Last year, the Buccaneers averaged five fewer points per game (72.6) than the Ospreys gave up (77.6).
- Charleston Southern had a 7-1 record last season when putting up more than 77.6 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Charleston Southern Home & Away Comparison
- Charleston Southern averaged 79.7 points per game in home games last season. Away from home, it averaged 66.5 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Buccaneers surrendered 72.1 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 76.7.
- Charleston Southern made 9.1 treys per game with a 35.9% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 2.5% points better than it averaged on the road (7.6 threes per game, 33.4% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Charleston Southern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Toccoa Falls
|W 94-59
|The Buc Dome
|11/9/2023
|North Florida
|-
|The Buc Dome
|11/13/2023
|JWU Charlotte
|-
|The Buc Dome
|11/17/2023
|@ NC State
|-
|PNC Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.