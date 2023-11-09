Adam Thielen will be running routes against the fifth-worst passing defense in the league when his Carolina Panthers play the Chicago Bears in Week 10, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Thielen has 62 grabs for a team-leading 610 yards and four TDs this year. He has been targeted 76 times.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Thielen and the Panthers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thielen vs. the Bears

Thielen vs the Bears (since 2021): 2 GP / 17.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 17.5 REC YPG / REC TD One player has put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Chicago in the 2023 season.

The Bears have surrendered a TD pass to 18 opposing players this year.

Chicago has allowed two players to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Thielen will square off against the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this week. The Bears concede 256.9 passing yards per game.

So far this season, the Bears have allowed 20 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 2.2 per game. That ranks 32nd among NFL teams.

Watch Panthers vs Bears on Fubo!

Panthers Player Previews

Adam Thielen Receiving Props vs. the Bears

Receiving Yards: 69.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Thielen with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Thielen Receiving Insights

Thielen, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in six of eight games this season.

Thielen has received 24.4% of his team's 311 passing attempts this season (76 targets).

He is averaging 8.0 yards per target (53rd in NFL play), averaging 610 yards on 76 passes thrown his way.

Thielen has four games with a touchdown catch this year (out of eight played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has four total touchdowns this season (33.3% of his team's 12 offensive TDs).

Thielen (10 red zone targets) has been targeted 37.0% of the time in the red zone (27 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Thielen's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Colts 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 TAR / 5 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/29/2023 Week 8 11 TAR / 8 REC / 72 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/15/2023 Week 6 13 TAR / 11 REC / 115 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 10/8/2023 Week 5 13 TAR / 11 REC / 107 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/1/2023 Week 4 8 TAR / 7 REC / 76 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.