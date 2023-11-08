College football Week 11 action includes six games with MAC teams. Read on for up-to-date results and key players.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan | Ball State vs. Northern Illinois | Ohio vs. Buffalo

Week 11 MAC Results

Western Michigan 38 Central Michigan 28

Pregame Favorite: Western Michigan (-3)

Western Michigan (-3) Pregame Total: 58

Western Michigan Leaders

Passing: Hayden Wolff (25-for-36, 333 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)

Hayden Wolff (25-for-36, 333 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Jalen Buckley (23 ATT, 117 YDS, 2 TDs)

Jalen Buckley (23 ATT, 117 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Kenneth Womack (16 TAR, 12 REC, 135 YDS)

Central Michigan Leaders

Passing: Jase Bauer (14-for-27, 205 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)

Jase Bauer (14-for-27, 205 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Marion Lukes (21 ATT, 147 YDS, 1 TD)

Marion Lukes (21 ATT, 147 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Tyson Davis (3 TAR, 2 REC, 77 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Western Michigan Central Michigan 484 Total Yards 418 333 Passing Yards 205 151 Rushing Yards 213 1 Turnovers 2

Ball State 20 Northern Illinois 17

Pregame Favorite: Northern Illinois (-9.5)

Northern Illinois (-9.5) Pregame Total: 43.5

Ball State Leaders

Passing: Kiael Kelly (15-for-25, 115 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Kiael Kelly (15-for-25, 115 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Marquez Cooper (25 ATT, 93 YDS)

Marquez Cooper (25 ATT, 93 YDS) Receiving: Ahmad Edwards (6 TAR, 5 REC, 32 YDS)

Northern Illinois Leaders

Passing: Rocky Lombardi (15-for-26, 141 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Rocky Lombardi (15-for-26, 141 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Antario Brown (18 ATT, 73 YDS)

Antario Brown (18 ATT, 73 YDS) Receiving: Trayvon Rudolph (8 TAR, 6 REC, 57 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Northern Illinois Ball State 315 Total Yards 301 141 Passing Yards 115 174 Rushing Yards 186 3 Turnovers 0

Ohio 20 Buffalo 10

Pregame Favorite: Ohio (-8.5)

Ohio (-8.5) Pregame Total: 44.5

Ohio Leaders

Passing: Kurtis Rourke (14-for-21, 121 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Kurtis Rourke (14-for-21, 121 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Sieh Bangura (17 ATT, 78 YDS, 2 TDs)

Sieh Bangura (17 ATT, 78 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Ty Walton (6 TAR, 6 REC, 62 YDS)

Buffalo Leaders

Passing: Cole Snyder (14-for-21, 171 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Cole Snyder (14-for-21, 171 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Ron Cook Jr. (16 ATT, 48 YDS)

Ron Cook Jr. (16 ATT, 48 YDS) Receiving: Boobie Curry (5 TAR, 4 REC, 66 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Buffalo Ohio 295 Total Yards 236 181 Passing Yards 121 114 Rushing Yards 115 1 Turnovers 0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Week 11 MAC Games

Bowling Green Falcons at Kent State Golden Flashes

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Wednesday, November 8

Wednesday, November 8 Venue: Dix Stadium

Dix Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Bowling Green (-9.5)

Akron Zips at Miami (OH) RedHawks

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Wednesday, November 8

Wednesday, November 8 Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium

Fred C. Yager Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Miami (OH) (-17.5)

Eastern Michigan Eagles at Toledo Rockets

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Wednesday, November 8

Wednesday, November 8 Venue: The Glass Bowl

The Glass Bowl TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Toledo (-18.5)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.