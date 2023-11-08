LaMelo Ball and Kyle Kuzma are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Charlotte Hornets and the Washington Wizards meet at Spectrum Center on Wednesday (tipping at 7:00 PM ET).

Hornets vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and MNMT

BSSE and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs Wizards Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -106) 6.5 (Over: -139) 10.5 (Over: +120) 3.5 (Over: -141)

The 25.5-point total set for Ball on Wednesday is 11.2 more points than his per-game scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- six -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (6.5).

Ball has averaged nine assists per game, 1.5 fewer than Wednesday's assist over/under (10.5).

Ball has made two three-pointers per game, 1.5 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Gordon Hayward Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: -139) 5.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: +124)

Gordon Hayward is averaging 14.7 points during the 2023-24 season, 3.8 lower than Wednesday's over/under.

He averages 1.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 4.5).

Hayward's assist average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Wednesday's prop bet (5.5).

Hayward, at 1.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB 3PM 22.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -120) 2.5 (Over: +100)

Wednesday's prop bet for Kuzma is 22.5 points, 0.2 more than his season average.

His rebounding average of 6.7 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (6.5).

Kuzma has made 1.7 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Tyus Jones Props

PTS AST 3PM 11.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: -120) 1.5 (Over: -106)

The 13.7 points Tyus Jones has scored per game this season is 2.2 more than his prop bet over/under set for Wednesday (11.5).

Jones has averaged 6.7 assists per game this season, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (6.5).

Jones has connected on 2.3 three pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

