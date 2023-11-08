The Washington Wizards (1-5) visit the Charlotte Hornets (2-4) after losing four road games in a row. The Hornets are favored by 3.5 points in the contest, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The point total is 239.5 for the matchup.

Hornets vs. Wizards Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and MNMT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hornets -3.5 239.5

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

In four games this season, Charlotte and its opponents have gone over 239.5 combined points.

Charlotte has had an average of 238 points in its games this season, 1.5 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Hornets have gone 3-3-0 ATS this season.

Charlotte lost the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

Charlotte has played as a favorite of -175 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Hornets have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Hornets vs Wizards Additional Info

Hornets vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats

Games Over 239.5 % of Games Over 239.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hornets 4 66.7% 116.3 233.5 121.7 250.4 231.3 Wizards 3 50% 117.2 233.5 128.7 250.4 231.7

Additional Hornets Insights & Trends

The Hornets average 116.3 points per game, 12.4 fewer points than the 128.7 the Wizards give up.

Hornets vs. Wizards Betting Splits

Hornets and Wizards Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hornets 3-3 0-1 4-2 Wizards 3-3 2-3 5-1

Hornets vs. Wizards Point Insights

Hornets Wizards 116.3 Points Scored (PG) 117.2 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 9 0-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 0-1 0-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 0-1 121.7 Points Allowed (PG) 128.7 27 NBA Rank (PAPG) 30 1-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 1-0 1-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 1-0

