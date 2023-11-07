Tuesday's contest between the Davidson Wildcats (0-0) and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (0-0) at John M. Belk Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-51 and heavily favors Davidson to secure the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 7.

The Spartans went 11-20 last season.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Carolina Upstate vs. Davidson Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina Upstate vs. Davidson Score Prediction

Prediction: Davidson 73, South Carolina Upstate 51

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

South Carolina Upstate Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Spartans averaged 52.9 points per game last season (349th in college basketball) while giving up 63.4 per contest (153rd in college basketball). They had a -327 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 10.5 points per game.

South Carolina Upstate scored more in conference play (56.4 points per game) than overall (52.9).

In 2022-23, the Spartans averaged 4.2 more points per game at home (54.8) than away (50.6).

In 2022-23, South Carolina Upstate allowed 13.5 fewer points per game at home (57.9) than on the road (71.4).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.