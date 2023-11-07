The Vanderbilt Commodores (0-0) and the Presbyterian Blue Hose (0-0) take the floor at Memorial Gymnasium on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The matchup has no line set.

Presbyterian vs. Vanderbilt Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blue Hose Betting Records & Stats

Presbyterian's games went over the point total 13 out of 29 times last year.

The Blue Hose were 12-17-0 against the spread last season.

Vanderbilt covered more often than Presbyterian last year, tallying an ATS record of 18-14-0, compared to the 12-17-0 mark of the Blue Hose.

Presbyterian vs. Vanderbilt Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Vanderbilt 71.9 135.1 71.5 141 138.8 Presbyterian 63.2 135.1 69.5 141 132.1

Additional Presbyterian Insights & Trends

The Blue Hose scored 8.3 fewer points per game last year (63.2) than the Commodores gave up to opponents (71.5).

Presbyterian went 5-1 against the spread and 4-4 overall when it scored more than 71.5 points last season.

Presbyterian vs. Vanderbilt Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Vanderbilt 18-14-0 20-12-0 Presbyterian 12-17-0 13-16-0

Presbyterian vs. Vanderbilt Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Vanderbilt Presbyterian 14-6 Home Record 5-9 5-6 Away Record 0-15 7-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-4-0 8-3-0 Away ATS Record 3-12-0 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.6 73.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.8 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

