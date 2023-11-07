Presbyterian vs. Vanderbilt: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 7
The Vanderbilt Commodores (0-0) and the Presbyterian Blue Hose (0-0) take the floor at Memorial Gymnasium on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The matchup has no line set.
Presbyterian vs. Vanderbilt Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
- Where: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Memorial Gymnasium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Blue Hose Betting Records & Stats
- Presbyterian's games went over the point total 13 out of 29 times last year.
- The Blue Hose were 12-17-0 against the spread last season.
- Vanderbilt covered more often than Presbyterian last year, tallying an ATS record of 18-14-0, compared to the 12-17-0 mark of the Blue Hose.
Presbyterian vs. Vanderbilt Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Vanderbilt
|71.9
|135.1
|71.5
|141
|138.8
|Presbyterian
|63.2
|135.1
|69.5
|141
|132.1
Additional Presbyterian Insights & Trends
- The Blue Hose scored 8.3 fewer points per game last year (63.2) than the Commodores gave up to opponents (71.5).
- Presbyterian went 5-1 against the spread and 4-4 overall when it scored more than 71.5 points last season.
Presbyterian vs. Vanderbilt Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Vanderbilt
|18-14-0
|20-12-0
|Presbyterian
|12-17-0
|13-16-0
Presbyterian vs. Vanderbilt Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Vanderbilt
|Presbyterian
|14-6
|Home Record
|5-9
|5-6
|Away Record
|0-15
|7-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-4-0
|8-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-12-0
|71.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|68.6
|73.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|57.8
|8-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-7-0
|8-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-8-0
