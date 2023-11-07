The Presbyterian Blue Hose face the Vanderbilt Commodores at Memorial Gymnasium on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Vanderbilt vs. Presbyterian matchup.

Presbyterian vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Presbyterian vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Presbyterian vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends (2022-23)

Presbyterian went 12-17-0 ATS last year.

The Blue Hose did not cover the spread last season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 18.5-point underdogs.

Vanderbilt won 18 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Commodores games went over the point total 20 out of 32 times last season.

