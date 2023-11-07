How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Sabres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Buffalo Sabres (6-6) will visit the Carolina Hurricanes (7-5) -- who've won three straight on home ice -- on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.
You can watch ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO to see the match unfold as the Sabres try to take down the Hurricanes.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Hurricanes vs Sabres Additional Info
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes have given up 42 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 28th in league action in goals against.
- The Hurricanes' 41 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL.
- Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 31 goals over that span.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|12
|5
|7
|12
|7
|5
|45.6%
|Seth Jarvis
|12
|5
|5
|10
|3
|9
|53%
|Martin Necas
|12
|4
|6
|10
|5
|2
|44.4%
|Teuvo Teravainen
|12
|8
|1
|9
|2
|3
|51.4%
|Brady Skjei
|12
|1
|7
|8
|2
|4
|-
Sabres Stats & Trends
- The Sabres' total of 38 goals allowed (3.2 per game) is 19th in the NHL.
- The Sabres' 39 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them ninth in the NHL.
- On the defensive side, the Sabres have allowed 3.0 goals per game (30 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that span.
Sabres Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jeff Skinner
|12
|6
|5
|11
|5
|9
|45%
|Casey Mittelstadt
|12
|3
|8
|11
|6
|8
|41.3%
|Rasmus Dahlin
|12
|2
|8
|10
|11
|8
|-
|Tage Thompson
|12
|6
|4
|10
|1
|11
|45.1%
|Alex Tuch
|12
|3
|6
|9
|4
|11
|66.7%
