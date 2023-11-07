Hurricanes vs. Sabres Injury Report Today - November 7
Heading into a Tuesday, November 7 matchup with the Buffalo Sabres (6-6) at PNC Arena, which begins at 7:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes (7-5) are dealing with three players on the injury report.
Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Frederik Andersen
|G
|Out
|Blood Clotting
|Brett Pesce
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Ryan Suzuki
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Eric Comrie
|G
|Out
|Lower Body
|Brandon Biro
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Jack Quinn
|RW
|Out
|Achilles
|Mattias Samuelsson
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Zachary Benson
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
Hurricanes vs. Sabres Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Raleigh, North Carolina
- Arena: PNC Arena
Hurricanes Season Insights
- Carolina has scored the sixth-most goals in the NHL (41 total, 3.4 per game).
- They have the league's 18th-ranked goal differential at -1.
Sabres Season Insights
- The Sabres' 39 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them eighth in the league.
- Buffalo has given up 38 total goals this season (3.2 per game), ranking 22nd in the league.
- They have the 15th-ranked goal differential in the league at +1.
Hurricanes vs. Sabres Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-210)
|Sabres (+170)
|6.5
