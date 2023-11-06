The Winthrop Eagles take on the Clemson Tigers at Littlejohn Coliseum on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 11:00 AM ET.

Winthrop Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

TV: ACC Network X

Winthrop vs. Clemson 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Eagles' 51.8 points per game last year were 11 fewer points than the 62.8 the Tigers gave up to opponents.

Winthrop went 8-10 last season when giving up fewer than 66.3 points.

Last year, the 66.3 points per game the Tigers scored were 6.5 more points than the Eagles gave up (59.8).

Clemson went 15-7 last season when scoring more than 59.8 points.

