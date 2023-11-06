Monday's game that pits the Clemson Tigers (0-0) against the Winthrop Eagles (0-0) at Littlejohn Coliseum should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 81-64 in favor of Clemson, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Winthrop vs. Clemson Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Winthrop vs. Clemson Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 81, Winthrop 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Winthrop vs. Clemson

Computer Predicted Spread: Clemson (-16.7)

Clemson (-16.7) Computer Predicted Total: 145.6

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Winthrop Performance Insights

Offensively, Winthrop put up 73.8 points per game (127th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It allowed 74.4 points per contest on defense (299th-ranked).

While the Eagles were in the bottom 25 in college basketball in boards per game with 28.0 (16th-worst), they ranked 192nd in college basketball with 31.5 rebounds allowed per game.

Winthrop ranked 307th in college basketball with 11.4 dimes per game.

The Eagles averaged 13.3 turnovers per game (311th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 11.8 turnovers per contest (183rd-ranked).

Last season the Eagles drained 8.8 three-pointers per game (42nd-ranked in college basketball) and shot 37.4% (29th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

With 7.9 three-pointers conceded per game, Winthrop was 263rd in the nation. It ceded a 35.1% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 272nd in college basketball.

Last year Winthrop took 54.7% two-pointers, accounting for 64% of the team's buckets. It shot 45.3% from three-point land (36% of the team's baskets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.