The South Carolina Gamecocks will start their 2023-24 campaign against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

South Carolina vs. Notre Dame 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Fighting Irish put up 22.1 more points per game last year (73.9) than the Gamecocks allowed their opponents to score (51.8).

When Notre Dame gave up fewer than 80.3 points last season, it went 24-4.

Last year, the Gamecocks recorded 21.4 more points per game (80.3) than the Fighting Irish gave up (58.9).

When South Carolina put up more than 58.9 points last season, it went 28-0.

The Gamecocks made 46.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 10.1 percentage points higher than the Fighting Irish allowed to their opponents (36.1%).

The Fighting Irish shot at a 45.7% clip from the field last season, 13.6 percentage points above the 32.1% shooting opponents of the Gamecocks averaged.

South Carolina Schedule