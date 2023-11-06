The Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the South Carolina Gamecocks at Halle Georges Carpentier on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

South Carolina vs. Notre Dame 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Fighting Irish's 73.9 points per game last year were 22.1 more points than the 51.8 the Gamecocks gave up to opponents.

Notre Dame had a 24-4 record last season when allowing fewer than 80.3 points.

Last year, the Gamecocks scored 21.4 more points per game (80.3) than the Fighting Irish allowed (58.9).

South Carolina went 28-0 last season when scoring more than 58.9 points.

The Gamecocks shot 46.2% from the field last season, 10.1 percentage points higher than the 36.1% the Fighting Irish allowed to opponents.

The Fighting Irish shot 45.7% from the field, 13.6% higher than the 32.1% the Gamecocks' opponents shot last season.

South Carolina Schedule