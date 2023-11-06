Monday's game features the South Carolina Gamecocks (0-0) and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (0-0) matching up at Colonial Life Arena (on November 6) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 72-65 victory for South Carolina.

There is no line set for the game.

South Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Colonial Life Arena

South Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 72, South Carolina Upstate 65

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate

Computer Predicted Spread: South Carolina (-6.9)

South Carolina (-6.9) Computer Predicted Total: 137.5

South Carolina Performance Insights

Last season, South Carolina was 20th-worst in the country offensively (64.3 points scored per game) and 254th defensively (72.6 points conceded).

Last year, the Gamecocks were 210th in the nation in rebounds (31.3 per game) and 265th in rebounds conceded (32.3).

At 11.1 assists per game last season, South Carolina was 324th in the nation.

The Gamecocks made 7.6 3-pointers per game and shot 32.3% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 149th and 280th, respectively, in the country.

Defensively, South Carolina was 165th in the country in 3-pointers conceded per game at 7.1 last season. It was 187th in 3-point percentage conceded at 33.8%.

Last season, the Gamecocks attempted 59.1% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 40.9% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 67.2% of the Gamecocks' buckets were 2-pointers, and 32.8% were 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.