The South Carolina Gamecocks (0-0) battle the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

South Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

South Carolina Stats Insights

The Gamecocks made 40.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was three percentage points lower than the Spartans allowed to their opponents (43.3%).

South Carolina had a 7-4 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.3% from the field.

The Spartans ranked 306th in rebounding in college basketball. The Gamecocks finished 210th.

Last year, the Gamecocks averaged 5.2 fewer points per game (64.3) than the Spartans allowed (69.5).

South Carolina had a 5-5 record last season when scoring more than 69.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina Home & Away Comparison

Offensively South Carolina played worse at home last season, scoring 63.3 points per game, compared to 68.3 per game in away games.

When playing at home, the Gamecocks ceded 7.9 fewer points per game (69.1) than on the road (77).

When it comes to three-pointers, South Carolina performed worse in home games last year, making 6.8 treys per game with a 29.6% three-point percentage, compared to 9.1 per game with a 36.5% percentage away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina Upcoming Schedule