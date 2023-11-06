Monday's contest that pits the South Carolina Gamecocks (0-0) versus the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-0) at Halle Georges Carpentier has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-60 in favor of South Carolina, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on November 6.

The Gamecocks went 36-1 last season.

South Carolina vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

South Carolina vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 73, Notre Dame 60

South Carolina Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Gamecocks' +1057 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 28.5 points per game) was a result of putting up 80.3 points per game (seventh in college basketball) while allowing 51.8 per outing (fourth in college basketball).

With 80 points per game in SEC action, South Carolina scored 0.3 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (80.3 PPG).

At home, the Gamecocks posted 7.6 more points per game last year (84.8) than they did away from home (77.2).

South Carolina ceded 46.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 54.2 away from home.

