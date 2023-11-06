The Seton Hall Pirates (0-0) take on the Saint Peter's Peacocks (0-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Seton Hall vs. Saint Peter's Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey TV: Fox Sports 1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Seton Hall Stats Insights

The Pirates shot 43.9% from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 43.4% the Peacocks allowed to opponents.

Seton Hall went 10-6 when it shot better than 43.4% from the field.

The Peacocks ranked 201st in rebounding in college basketball. The Pirates finished 187th.

Last year, the Pirates scored 68.4 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 65.1 the Peacocks allowed.

Seton Hall went 16-5 last season when scoring more than 65.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Saint Peter's Stats Insights

The Peacocks shot at a 39.1% clip from the field last season, 2.4 percentage points less than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Pirates averaged.

Saint Peter's put together a 7-4 straight up record in games it shot better than 41.5% from the field.

The Pirates ranked 178th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Peacocks ranked 15th.

The Peacocks' 62.1 points per game last year were just 3.0 fewer points than the 65.1 the Pirates gave up to opponents.

Saint Peter's went 10-8 last season when allowing fewer than 68.4 points.

Seton Hall Home & Away Comparison

In home games last year, Seton Hall averaged 5.1 more points per game (70.9) than it did when playing on the road (65.8).

In home games, the Pirates gave up 1.6 fewer points per game (64.3) than in away games (65.9).

Looking at three-point shooting, Seton Hall performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 6.1 treys per game with a 34.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.9 threes per game and a 32.2% three-point percentage in away games.

Saint Peter's Home & Away Comparison

Saint Peter's scored 67.1 points per game at home last season, and 56.6 on the road.

The Peacocks allowed 63.3 points per game at home last season, and 67.6 on the road.

At home, Saint Peter's sunk 7.0 treys per game last season, 2.1 more than it averaged on the road (4.9). Saint Peter's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.3%) than on the road (25.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Seton Hall Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Saint Peter's - Prudential Center 11/11/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson - Walsh Gymnasium 11/15/2023 Albany (NY) - Prudential Center

Saint Peter's Upcoming Schedule