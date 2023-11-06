Monday's contest between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (0-0) and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (0-0) at Hank McCamish Pavilion is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-59 and heavily favors Georgia Tech to take home the win. Game time is at 11:00 AM ET on November 6.

The Chanticleers went 14-16 last season.

Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: ACC Network X

Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Tech 72, Coastal Carolina 59

Coastal Carolina Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Chanticleers outscored opponents by 1.9 points per game last season with a +58 scoring differential overall. They put up 70 points per game (83rd in college basketball) and allowed 68.1 per outing (274th in college basketball).

In Sun Belt action, Coastal Carolina averaged 0.7 more points (70.7) than overall (70) in 2022-23.

At home, the Chanticleers scored 75.7 points per game last season. Away, they scored 65.8.

At home, Coastal Carolina gave up 57.9 points per game, 20.2 fewer points than it allowed on the road (78.1).

