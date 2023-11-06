The Clemson Tigers (0-0) take the court against the Winthrop Eagles (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Clemson vs. Winthrop Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Clemson Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Tigers had a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.3% lower than the 47% of shots the Eagles' opponents made.
  • Clemson went 16-1 when it shot better than 47% from the field.
  • The Tigers were the 101st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Eagles finished 343rd.
  • Last year, the Tigers recorded 74.7 points per game, just 0.3 more points than the 74.4 the Eagles gave up.
  • Clemson had a 16-1 record last season when scoring more than 74.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Clemson Home & Away Comparison

  • Clemson averaged 78.4 points per game when playing at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 71.8 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Tigers were better at home last season, allowing 65.2 points per game, compared to 73.1 on the road.
  • Clemson sunk 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 38.8% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 5.6% points better than it averaged on the road (7.3 threes per game, 33.2% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Clemson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Winthrop - Littlejohn Coliseum
11/10/2023 UAB - Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
11/19/2023 Boise State - Littlejohn Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.