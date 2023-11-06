The Clemson Tigers take on the Winthrop Eagles on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET in the season opener for both teams.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Clemson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Clemson vs. Winthrop 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Eagles put up an average of 51.8 points per game last year, 11.0 fewer points than the 62.8 the Tigers gave up.

Winthrop had an 8-10 record last season when allowing fewer than 66.3 points.

Last year, the Tigers scored 66.3 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 59.8 the Eagles allowed.

When Clemson scored more than 59.8 points last season, it went 15-7.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Clemson Schedule