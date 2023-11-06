The Winthrop Eagles (0-0) are big, 14.5-point underdogs against the Clemson Tigers (0-0) at Littlejohn Coliseum on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. The over/under is 146.5 in the matchup.

Clemson vs. Winthrop Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Clemson -14.5 146.5

Clemson Betting Records & Stats

In 14 of 30 games last season, Clemson and its opponents scored more than 146.5 points.

Clemson games had an average of 142.6 points last season, 3.9 less than this game's over/under.

Clemson won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.

Clemson won 15 of the 20 games it was the moneyline favorite last season (75%).

The Tigers played as a moneyline favorite of -1600 or shorter in just two games last season, and they won both.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives Clemson a 94.1% chance to win.

Clemson vs. Winthrop Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 146.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 146.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Clemson 14 46.7% 74.7 148.5 67.9 142.3 139.5 Winthrop 16 57.1% 73.8 148.5 74.4 142.3 143.6

Additional Clemson Insights & Trends

Last year, the Tigers scored just 0.3 more points per game (74.7) than the Eagles allowed (74.4).

Clemson had an 8-6 record against the spread and a 16-1 record overall last season when scoring more than 74.4 points.

Clemson vs. Winthrop Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Clemson 14-16-0 1-3 18-12-0 Winthrop 12-16-0 0-1 16-12-0

Clemson vs. Winthrop Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Clemson Winthrop 15-2 Home Record 10-4 5-6 Away Record 4-11 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.6 71.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71 9-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-6-0

