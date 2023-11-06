The NC State Wolfpack (0-0) go up against the Citadel Bulldogs (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

Citadel vs. NC State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network Extra

Citadel Stats Insights

The Bulldogs shot 43.2% from the field, 1.2% lower than the 44.4% the Wolfpack's opponents shot last season.

Citadel compiled a 6-8 straight up record in games it shot above 44.4% from the field.

The Wolfpack ranked 60th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Bulldogs ranked 334th.

The Bulldogs' 67.4 points per game last year were just 3.4 fewer points than the 70.8 the Wolfpack allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 70.8 points last season, Citadel went 6-5.

Citadel Home & Away Comparison

Citadel scored more points at home (70.6 per game) than away (65.5) last season.

At home, the Bulldogs allowed 72.8 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (77.5).

At home, Citadel sunk 8.4 triples per game last season, 2.1 more than it averaged away (6.3). Citadel's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than away (29.4%).

