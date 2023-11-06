The Florida State Seminoles go up against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

Charleston Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Charleston Southern vs. Florida State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Buccaneers put up 13.5 fewer points per game last year (53.4) than the Seminoles allowed their opponents to score (66.9).
  • Charleston Southern had a 5-16 record last season when allowing fewer than 79.3 points.
  • Last year, the Seminoles put up 79.3 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 70.2 the Buccaneers allowed.
  • Florida State had a 21-5 record last season when putting up more than 70.2 points.
  • The Seminoles made 39.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.3 percentage points lower than the Buccaneers allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
  • The Buccaneers' 16.0% shooting percentage from the field last season was 23.4 percentage points lower than the Seminoles given up to their opponents (39.4%).

Charleston Southern Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
11/10/2023 @ Clemson - Littlejohn Coliseum
11/14/2023 Furman - The Buc Dome

