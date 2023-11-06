The Florida State Seminoles go up against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

Charleston Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACC Network Extra

Charleston Southern vs. Florida State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Buccaneers put up 13.5 fewer points per game last year (53.4) than the Seminoles allowed their opponents to score (66.9).

Charleston Southern had a 5-16 record last season when allowing fewer than 79.3 points.

Last year, the Seminoles put up 79.3 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 70.2 the Buccaneers allowed.

Florida State had a 21-5 record last season when putting up more than 70.2 points.

The Seminoles made 39.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.3 percentage points lower than the Buccaneers allowed to their opponents (44.8%).

The Buccaneers' 16.0% shooting percentage from the field last season was 23.4 percentage points lower than the Seminoles given up to their opponents (39.4%).

Charleston Southern Schedule