How to Watch the Charleston Southern vs. Florida State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Florida State Seminoles go up against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.
Charleston Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Charleston Southern vs. Florida State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Buccaneers put up 13.5 fewer points per game last year (53.4) than the Seminoles allowed their opponents to score (66.9).
- Charleston Southern had a 5-16 record last season when allowing fewer than 79.3 points.
- Last year, the Seminoles put up 79.3 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 70.2 the Buccaneers allowed.
- Florida State had a 21-5 record last season when putting up more than 70.2 points.
- The Seminoles made 39.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.3 percentage points lower than the Buccaneers allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
- The Buccaneers' 16.0% shooting percentage from the field last season was 23.4 percentage points lower than the Seminoles given up to their opponents (39.4%).
Charleston Southern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Clemson
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Furman
|-
|The Buc Dome
