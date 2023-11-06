How to Watch Charleston (SC) vs. Iona on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Iona Gaels (0-0) take on the Charleston (SC) Cougars (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at TD Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Charleston (SC) vs. Iona Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: FloHoops
Charleston (SC) Stats Insights
- The Cougars shot 43.6% from the field last season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 41.1% the Gaels allowed to opponents.
- Charleston (SC) went 19-3 when it shot higher than 41.1% from the field.
- The Gaels ranked 90th in rebounding in college basketball. The Cougars finished fifth.
- Last year, the 80.1 points per game the Cougars put up were 14.5 more points than the Gaels allowed (65.6).
- When Charleston (SC) put up more than 65.6 points last season, it went 27-3.
Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last year, Charleston (SC) put up 4.8 more points per game (84.3) than it did away from home (79.5).
- When playing at home, the Cougars surrendered 2.5 fewer points per game (66.8) than on the road (69.3).
- When playing at home, Charleston (SC) drained 0.1 fewer threes per game (10.4) than when playing on the road (10.5). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (33.7%) compared to on the road (35.5%).
Charleston (SC) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Iona
|-
|TD Arena
|11/10/2023
|Duquesne
|-
|Navy Alumni Hall
|11/16/2023
|Vermont
|-
|HTC Center
