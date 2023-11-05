Will Raheem Blackshear Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Raheem Blackshear was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers' Week 9 contest against the Indianapolis Colts begins at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Blackshear's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Looking at season stats, Blackshear has run for 23 yards on eight carries with zero touchdowns, averaging 2.9 yards per carry, and has three catches (three targets) for 30 yards.
Raheem Blackshear Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Groin
- The Panthers have no other RB on the injury report.
Week 9 Injury Reports
Panthers vs. Colts Game Info
- Game Day: November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Blackshear 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|8
|23
|0
|2.9
|3
|3
|30
|0
Blackshear Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|5
|18
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Week 8
|Texans
|3
|5
|0
|2
|26
|0
