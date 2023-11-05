The Indianapolis Colts (3-5) take a three-game losing streak into their contest with the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium. The spread forecasts a close game, with the Colts favored by 2.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 44.5 points.

This week's matchup that pits the Colts against the Panthers is a good opportunity to make some live bets while you watch the action. Read on for relevant statistics and numbers to help you make the right calls.

Panthers vs. Colts Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Panthers have been leading after the first quarter in one game, have trailed after the first quarter in two games, and have been tied after the first quarter in four games .

The Colts have been leading after the first quarter in four games, have trailed after the first quarter in three games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 5.6 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 6.5 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This season, the Panthers have won the second quarter in one game, lost the second quarter in five games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

In eight games this season, the Colts have outscored their opponent in the second quarter three times, lost three times, and been knotted up two times.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging eight points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 8.4 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Digging into scoring in the third quarter, the Panthers have been outscored in that quarter in three games and have been knotted up in four games.

In eight games this season, the Colts have been outscored in the third quarter five times and won three times.

Offensively, Indianapolis is averaging 4.4 points in the third quarter (14th-ranked) this year. It is giving up 6.3 points on average in the third quarter (27th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Panthers' seven games this season, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter two times, lost three times, and been knotted up two times.

The Colts have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in five games this season, and they've lost the fourth quarter in three games.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 7.5 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 6.5 points on average in that quarter.

Panthers vs. Colts Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the completion of the first half, the Panthers have been winning one time (0-1 in those games), have trailed five times (1-4), and have been tied one time (0-1).

In eight games this season, the Colts have had the lead after the first half four times and have been losing after the first half four times.

2nd Half

This year, the Panthers have won the second half in one game, lost the second half in three games, and tied in the second half in three games.

Looking at second-half scoring, the Colts have won the second half in four games, going 2-2 in those contests, and they have been outscored in the second half in four games (1-3).

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 11.9 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is allowing 12.8 points on average in the second half.

