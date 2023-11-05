Will Miles Sanders Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Miles Sanders was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the Carolina Panthers play the Indianapolis Colts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 9. Take a look at Sanders' stats below.
Looking at season stats, Sanders has rushed for 190 yards on 63 carries with one touchdown, averaging 3.0 yards per carry, and has 15 catches (24 targets) for 81 yards.
Miles Sanders Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Calf
- The Panthers have one other running back on the injury list this week:
- Raheem Blackshear (LP/groin): 8 Rush Att; 23 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 3 Rec; 30 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 9 Injury Reports
Panthers vs. Colts Game Info
- Game Day: November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sanders 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|63
|190
|1
|3.0
|24
|15
|81
|0
Sanders Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|18
|72
|0
|4
|26
|0
|Week 2
|Saints
|14
|43
|0
|3
|4
|0
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|9
|24
|1
|5
|38
|0
|Week 4
|Vikings
|13
|19
|0
|3
|13
|0
|Week 5
|@Lions
|7
|32
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Texans
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
