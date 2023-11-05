The Dallas Mavericks (1-0) go head to head with the Charlotte Hornets (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 5, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSW and BSSE.

Hornets vs. Mavericks Game Information

Hornets Players to Watch

Terry Rozier recorded 21.1 points, 4.1 boards and 5.1 assists last season, shooting 41.5% from the field and 32.5% from downtown, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

P.J. Washington posted 15.7 points last season, plus 2.4 assists and 4.9 rebounds.

LaMelo Ball's numbers last season were 23.3 points, 6.4 boards and 8.4 assists per game, shooting 41.1% from the floor and 37.6% from downtown, with an average of 4 made treys.

Gordon Hayward recorded 14.7 points, 4.3 boards and 4.1 assists.

Nick Richards recorded 8.2 points, 0.6 assists and 6.4 rebounds.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic posted 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8 assists last year.

Per game, Kyrie Irving put up 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He also posted 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Tim Hardaway Jr.'s numbers last season were 14.4 points, 3.5 boards and 1.8 assists per contest. He drained 40.1% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 3 triples (seventh in league).

Grant Williams recorded 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He drained 45.4% of his shots from the field and 39.5% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per contest.

Dwight Powell recorded 6.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists. He sank 73.2% of his shots from the floor.

Hornets vs. Mavericks Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Mavericks Hornets 114.2 Points Avg. 111 114.1 Points Allowed Avg. 117.2 47.5% Field Goal % 45.7% 37.1% Three Point % 33%

