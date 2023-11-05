When the Carolina Panthers and the Indianapolis Colts go head to head in Week 9 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, will Hayden Hurst find his way into the end zone? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Panthers vs Colts Anytime TD Bets

Will Hayden Hurst score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a TD)

Hurst has reeled in 14 balls (on 24 targets) for 116 yards (16.6 per game) and one score this season.

Hayden Hurst Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 7 5 41 1 Week 2 Saints 3 3 20 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 3 1 11 0 Week 4 Vikings 3 1 7 0 Week 5 @Lions 3 3 21 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 3 1 16 0 Week 8 Texans 2 0 0 0

