When the Carolina Panthers and the Indianapolis Colts go head to head in Week 9 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, will Adam Thielen find his way into the end zone? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Will Adam Thielen score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Thielen's team-leading 581 yards receiving (83 per game) have come on 57 catches (70 targets) and he has scored four touchdowns.

Thielen has four games with a touchdown catch this year (out of seven played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Adam Thielen Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 2 2 12 0 Week 2 Saints 9 7 54 1 Week 3 @Seahawks 14 11 145 1 Week 4 Vikings 8 7 76 0 Week 5 @Lions 13 11 107 1 Week 6 @Dolphins 13 11 115 1 Week 8 Texans 11 8 72 0

