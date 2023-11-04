Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, November 4, when the Western Carolina Catamounts and Wofford Terriers go head to head at 3:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Catamounts. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Wofford vs. Western Carolina Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Western Carolina (-26.9) 54.2 Western Carolina 41, Wofford 14

Wofford Betting Info (2023)

The Terriers have posted one win against the spread this year.

Western Carolina Betting Info (2022)

The Catamounts covered seven times in 11 games with a spread last season.

Last season, six Catamounts games hit the over.

Terriers vs. Catamounts 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wofford 12.1 29.3 14.3 25.7 10.8 31.4 Western Carolina 37.9 30.8 40.5 25.5 35.3 36.0

