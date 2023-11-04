Week 10 of the college football schedule included two games featuring MVFC teams involved. Check out this article to see results and key players from all of those games.

Jump to Matchup:

South Dakota vs. Southern Illinois

Week 10 MVFC Results

South Dakota 14 Southern Illinois 7

Team Stat Comparison

Southern Illinois South Dakota 332 Total Yards 196 227 Passing Yards 111 105 Rushing Yards 85 1 Turnovers 0

Next Week's MVFC Games

Murray State Racers at Illinois State Redbirds

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Hancock Stadium

Hancock Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Youngstown State Penguins

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium

Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

North Dakota Fightin' Hawks at South Dakota Coyotes

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: DakotaDome

DakotaDome TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Western Illinois Leathernecks at Indiana State Sycamores

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Memorial Stadium (Terre Haute)

Memorial Stadium (Terre Haute) TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Northern Iowa Panthers at Missouri State Bears

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Robert W. Plaster Stadium

Robert W. Plaster Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Southern Illinois Salukis at North Dakota State Bison

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome

Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

