Who is the team to beat at the top of the Southland entering Week 10 of the college football schedule? Our power rankings below fill you in on what you need to know about each team ahead of this week's games.

Other FCS Power Rankings

Southland Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Nicholls State

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 5-3

3-4 | 5-3 Overall Rank: 28th

28th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 69th

69th Last Game: L 35-31 vs Southeast Missouri State

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Incarnate Word

@ Incarnate Word Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Incarnate Word

Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 8-0

7-1 | 8-0 Overall Rank: 29th

29th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 105th

105th Last Game: W 17-7 vs Lamar

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Nicholls State

Nicholls State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Lamar

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 5-4

4-4 | 5-4 Overall Rank: 70th

70th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 42nd

42nd Last Game: L 17-7 vs Incarnate Word

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Texas A&M-Commerce

Texas A&M-Commerce Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. SE Louisiana

Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 3-6

1-7 | 3-6 Overall Rank: 77th

77th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 66th

66th Last Game: W 37-20 vs Northwestern State

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: McNeese

McNeese Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Houston Christian

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 4-4

4-4 | 4-4 Overall Rank: 79th

79th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 76th

76th Last Game: W 17-13 vs Texas A&M-Commerce

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: BYE

6. Texas A&M-Commerce

Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 1-8

1-7 | 1-8 Overall Rank: 97th

97th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 37th

37th Last Game: L 17-13 vs Houston Christian

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Lamar

@ Lamar Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. McNeese

Current Record: 0-7 | Projected Record: 0-9

0-7 | 0-9 Overall Rank: 106th

106th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 40th

40th Last Game: L 35-24 vs Incarnate Word

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ SE Louisiana

@ SE Louisiana Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Northwestern State

Current Record: 0-6 | Projected Record: 0-4

0-6 | 0-4 Overall Rank: 120th

120th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 63rd

63rd Last Game: L 37-20 vs SE Louisiana

