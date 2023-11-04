South Carolina vs. Jacksonville State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The South Carolina Gamecocks (2-6) play the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-2) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Williams-Brice Stadium. The South Carolina Gamecocks are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 15.5 points. The over/under is set at 54.5 in the outing.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the South Carolina vs. Jacksonville State matchup.
South Carolina vs. Jacksonville State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Columbia, South Carolina
- Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
South Carolina vs. Jacksonville State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Carolina Moneyline
|Jacksonville State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Carolina (-15.5)
|54.5
|-800
|+550
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|South Carolina (-15.5)
|54.5
|-720
|+500
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 10 Odds
- Boston College vs Syracuse
- South Alabama vs Troy
- Ball State vs Bowling Green
- Buffalo vs Toledo
- Wake Forest vs Duke
- TCU vs Texas Tech
South Carolina vs. Jacksonville State Betting Trends
- South Carolina has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- The South Carolina Gamecocks have won their only game this season when playing as at least 15.5-point favorites.
- Jacksonville State has put together a 5-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
South Carolina 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the SEC
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.