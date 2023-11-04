The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-2) visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-6) at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

With 435.0 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks 17th-worst in the FBS, South Carolina has had to lean on its 79th-ranked offense (369.5 yards per contest) to keep them competitive. Jacksonville State has been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, surrendering just 18.8 points per game (22nd-best). Offensively, it ranks 65th by compiling 28.6 points per game.

South Carolina vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

How to Watch Week 10 Games

South Carolina vs. Jacksonville State Key Statistics

South Carolina Jacksonville State 369.5 (89th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 376.9 (49th) 435.0 (112th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 347.4 (76th) 86.1 (128th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 217.2 (8th) 283.4 (26th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 159.7 (120th) 9 (32nd) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (32nd) 7 (113th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (3rd)

South Carolina Stats Leaders

Spencer Rattler has thrown for 2,117 yards (264.6 ypg) to lead South Carolina, completing 69.5% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Mario Anderson, has carried the ball 92 times for 468 yards (58.5 per game), scoring two times.

Dakereon Joyner has been handed the ball 46 times this year and racked up 112 yards (14.0 per game) with five touchdowns.

Xavier Legette's team-leading 756 yards as a receiver have come on 41 catches (out of 52 targets) with three touchdowns.

Trey Knox has caught 32 passes for 277 yards (34.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

O'Mega Blake has been the target of 26 passes and hauled in 15 catches for 204 yards, an average of 25.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Jacksonville State Stats Leaders

Zion Webb has been a dual threat for Jacksonville State this season. He has 744 passing yards (82.7 per game) while completing 50% of his passes. He's thrown three touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 460 yards (51.1 ypg) on 82 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Malik Jackson has run for 615 yards on 113 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Perry Carter Jr. has racked up 352 receiving yards on 20 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Quinton Lane has collected 221 receiving yards (24.6 yards per game) and one touchdown on 20 receptions.

Sean Brown's 28 targets have resulted in 14 grabs for 180 yards and three touchdowns.

