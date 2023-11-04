The South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-5) take on a fellow MEAC opponent when they visit the Howard Bison (4-4) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium.

On offense, South Carolina State ranks 72nd in the FCS with 348.1 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 45th in total defense (332.4 yards allowed per contest). Howard is posting 28.5 points per contest on offense this season (44th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 25.1 points per contest (50th-ranked) on defense.

South Carolina State vs. Howard Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Orangeburg, South Carolina

Orangeburg, South Carolina Venue: Oliver C. Dawson Stadium

How to Watch Week 10 Games

South Carolina State vs. Howard Key Statistics

South Carolina State Howard 348.1 (72nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 384.0 (41st) 332.4 (45th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 282.8 (17th) 199.9 (16th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.8 (27th) 148.3 (111th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 202.3 (66th) 3 (105th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 4 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

South Carolina State Stats Leaders

Corey Fields has thrown for 1,076 yards (134.5 ypg) to lead South Carolina State, completing 54.5% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 131 rushing yards on 29 carries.

Jawarn Howell has 527 rushing yards on 75 carries with four touchdowns. He's also tacked on 10 catches for 149 yards (18.6 per game) and two touchdowns through the air.

Josh Shaw has racked up 249 yards on 49 attempts, scoring one time.

Justin Smith-Brown has hauled in 17 catches for 308 yards (38.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Keshawn Toney has hauled in 17 passes while averaging 26.1 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Jordan Smith has a total of 183 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 13 throws and scoring one touchdown.

Howard Stats Leaders

Quinton Williams has racked up 1,545 yards (193.1 yards per game) while completing 59.3% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Eden James, has carried the ball 65 times for 379 yards (47.4 per game) with one touchdown.

Ian Wheeler has piled up 343 yards (on 38 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Kasey Hawthorne has hauled in 329 receiving yards on 22 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Richie Ilarraza has 24 receptions (on 28 targets) for a total of 258 yards (32.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Breylin Smith's 18 grabs (on 19 targets) have netted him 195 yards (24.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

