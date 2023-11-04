The South Carolina Gamecocks (2-6) will clash with the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-2) at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina. Keep scrolling for a look at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on South Carolina vs. Jacksonville State? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is South Carolina vs. Jacksonville State?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Jacksonville State 26, South Carolina 25

Jacksonville State 26, South Carolina 25 South Carolina has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The South Carolina Gamecocks have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -700 or shorter.

This season, Jacksonville State has won three out of the five games in which it has been the underdog.

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +500 odds on them winning this game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the South Carolina Gamecocks an 87.5% chance to win.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Jacksonville State (+15.5)



Jacksonville State (+15.5) Against the spread, South Carolina is 4-4-0 this season.

The South Carolina Gamecocks covered the spread in their only game when favored by 15.5 points or more.

Jacksonville State owns a record of 5-2-0 against the spread this season.

Parlay your bets together on the South Carolina vs. Jacksonville State matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (55.5)



Under (55.5) This season, four of South Carolina's eight games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 55.5 points.

There have been just two games featuring Jacksonville State this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 55.5.

The total for the matchup of 55.5 is 1.5 points more than the combined points per game averages for South Carolina (25.4 points per game) and Jacksonville State (28.6 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

South Carolina

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.8 53.5 56 Implied Total AVG 33.3 30.3 36.3 ATS Record 4-4-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 3-1-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-5 0-1 0-4

Jacksonville State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.1 56.3 53.5 Implied Total AVG 31.1 31 31.3 ATS Record 5-2-0 3-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-5-0 0-4-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-2 2-1 1-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.