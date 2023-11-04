Seth Jarvis will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Carolina Hurricanes play the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. Thinking about a bet on Jarvis? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Seth Jarvis vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Jarvis Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Jarvis has averaged 19:17 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -3.

In Jarvis' 11 games played this season he's scored in three of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Jarvis has a point in six games this season (out of 11), including multiple points three times.

Jarvis has posted an assist in a game four times this season in 11 games played, including multiple assists once.

Jarvis has an implied probability of 52.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Jarvis going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.7%.

Jarvis Stats vs. the Islanders

On defense, the Islanders are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 23 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 11 Games 10 10 Points 4 5 Goals 2 5 Assists 2

