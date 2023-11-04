Can we expect Seth Jarvis finding the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes play the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Seth Jarvis score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Jarvis stats and insights

Jarvis has scored in three of 11 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.

He has four goals on the power play, and also one assist.

He has a 17.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have given up 23 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have three shutouts, and they average 21.7 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN

