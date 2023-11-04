Based on our computer projections, the San Diego Toreros will take down the Presbyterian Blue Hose when the two teams play at Bailey Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 4, which kicks off at 12:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Presbyterian vs. San Diego Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction San Diego (-2.7) 48.1 San Diego 25, Presbyterian 23

Presbyterian Betting Info (2022)

The Blue Hose covered just twice in 10 games with a spread last season.

The Blue Hose and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 10 times last season.

San Diego Betting Info (2022)

The Toreros won three games against the spread last year, while failing to cover six times.

The Toreros and their opponent combined to hit the over three out of nine times last season.

Blue Hose vs. Toreros 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Presbyterian 22.5 26.8 27.3 21.3 19.6 30.0 San Diego 21.1 28.0 22.0 22.4 19.7 37.3

