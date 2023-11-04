Who is the team to beat at the top of the MVFC entering Week 10 of the college football season? Our power rankings below fill you in on what you need to know about each team ahead of this week's action.

MVFC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. South Dakota State

Current Record: 8-0 | Projected Record: 10-0

8-0 | 10-0 Overall Rank: 1st

1st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 1st

1st Last Game: W 37-3 vs South Dakota

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: North Dakota State

North Dakota State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Southern Illinois

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 7-3

6-2 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 4th

4th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 4th

4th Last Game: W 63-0 vs Western Illinois

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: South Dakota

South Dakota Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. North Dakota State

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 8-3

6-2 | 8-3 Overall Rank: 6th

6th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 36th

36th Last Game: W 38-6 vs Murray State

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ South Dakota State

@ South Dakota State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. South Dakota

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 8-2

6-2 | 8-2 Overall Rank: 7th

7th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 13th

13th Last Game: L 37-3 vs South Dakota State

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Southern Illinois

@ Southern Illinois Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Youngstown State

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 7-3

5-3 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 12th

12th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 27th

27th Last Game: W 44-28 vs Missouri State

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Indiana State

@ Indiana State Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Northern Iowa

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 7-3

5-3 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 14th

14th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 2nd

2nd Last Game: W 24-21 vs Illinois State

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Western Illinois

Western Illinois Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. North Dakota

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 7-3

5-3 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 19th

19th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 15th

15th Last Game: W 36-33 vs Indiana State

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Murray State

@ Murray State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Missouri State

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 4-6

3-5 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 32nd

32nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 19th

19th Last Game: L 44-28 vs Youngstown State

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Illinois State

Illinois State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Illinois State

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 5-6

4-4 | 5-6 Overall Rank: 36th

36th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 57th

57th Last Game: L 24-21 vs Northern Iowa

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Missouri State

@ Missouri State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Murray State

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 2-7

2-6 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 72nd

72nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 20th

20th Last Game: L 38-6 vs North Dakota State

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: North Dakota

North Dakota Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Indiana State

Current Record: 0-8 | Projected Record: 1-8

0-8 | 1-8 Overall Rank: 77th

77th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 7th

7th Last Game: L 36-33 vs North Dakota

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Youngstown State

Youngstown State Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Western Illinois

Current Record: 0-8 | Projected Record: 0-10

0-8 | 0-10 Overall Rank: 118th

118th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 5th

5th Last Game: L 63-0 vs Southern Illinois

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Northern Iowa

@ Northern Iowa Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

