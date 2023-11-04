Will Martin Necas Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 4?
The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming contest versus the New York Islanders is set for Saturday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Martin Necas find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Martin Necas score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Necas stats and insights
- Necas has scored in three of 11 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Islanders.
- On the power play, Necas has accumulated one goal and two assists.
- Necas averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.9%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders have conceded 23 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 21.7 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hurricanes vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.