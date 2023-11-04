How to Watch Liga MX: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, November 4
The Liga MX schedule today, which includes Atletico San Luis taking on Tigres UANL, is not one to miss.
You can find info on live coverage of today's Liga MX action right here.
Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!
How to Watch More Sports Today
|Watch Today's NBA Games
|How to Watch Super Lig Today
|How to Watch the Premier League Today
|How to Watch LaLiga Today
|How to Watch Serie A Today
|How to Watch Bundesliga Today
|How to Watch Ligue 1 Today
Liga MX Streaming Live Today
Watch Tigres UANL vs Atletico San Luis
Atletico San Luis is on the road to face Tigres UANL at Estadio Universitario (UANL) in Nuevo Leon Nuevo.
- Game Time: 6:55 PM ET
- TV Channel: Univision
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Tigres UANL (-195)
- Underdog: Atletico San Luis (+500)
- Draw: (+340)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch CF America vs Club Tijuana de Caliente
Club Tijuana de Caliente journeys to take on CF America at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Univision
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: CF America (-260)
- Underdog: Club Tijuana de Caliente (+600)
- Draw: (+425)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Guadalajara Chivas vs Cruz Azul
Cruz Azul makes the trip to play Guadalajara Chivas at Estadio Akron in Zapopan.
- Game Time: 11:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC Universo
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Guadalajara Chivas (+120)
- Underdog: Cruz Azul (+225)
- Draw: (+245)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch CF Pachuca vs CF Monterrey
CF Monterrey travels to match up with CF Pachuca at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo in Pachuca de Soto.
- Game Time: 11:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: Univision
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: CF Monterrey (+160)
- Underdog: CF Pachuca (+170)
- Draw: (+235)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.