Can we anticipate Jaccob Slavin finding the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes face off with the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jaccob Slavin score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Slavin stats and insights

Slavin has scored in three of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.

Slavin has no points on the power play.

Slavin's shooting percentage is 10.7%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Islanders have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 23 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 21.7 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.