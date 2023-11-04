Iowa State vs. Kansas Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 4
Our projection model predicts the Iowa State Cyclones will beat the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, November 4 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Jack Trice Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.
Iowa State vs. Kansas Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Kansas (+2.5)
|Toss Up (53.5)
|Iowa State 28, Kansas 27
Iowa State Betting Info (2023)
- The Cyclones have a 58.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- The Cyclones have beaten the spread four times in seven games.
- Iowa State has a perfect 2-0 ATS record when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- This year, three of the Cyclones' seven games have gone over the point total.
- The over/under in this game is 53.5 points, 9.9 higher than the average total in Iowa State games this season.
Kansas Betting Info (2023)
- The Jayhawks have a 46.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- So far this season, the Jayhawks have put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread.
- Kansas has a 1-1 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season.
- The teams have hit the over in five of the Jayhawks' eight games with a set total.
- The average point total for Kansas this year is 6.3 points higher than this game's over/under.
Cyclones vs. Jayhawks 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Iowa State
|23.9
|19.8
|26
|17.5
|21.8
|22
|Kansas
|35.8
|28.1
|41.8
|24.4
|25.7
|34.3
