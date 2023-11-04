Top Player Prop Bets for Hurricanes vs. Islanders on November 4, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Noah Dobson and others are listed when the Carolina Hurricanes visit the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Saturday (opening faceoff at 7:30 PM ET).
Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Hurricanes vs. Islanders Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Jesperi Kotkaniemi Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)
One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Kotkaniemi, who has scored 10 points in 11 games (four goals and six assists).
Kotkaniemi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Rangers
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Flyers
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 26
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Lightning
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|2
Seth Jarvis Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)
Seth Jarvis is another of Carolina's offensive options, contributing 10 points (five goals, five assists) to the team.
Jarvis Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Rangers
|Nov. 2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Flyers
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 27
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Lightning
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
Teuvo Teravainen Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)
Teuvo Teravainen's nine points this season have come via eight goals and one assist.
Teravainen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Rangers
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Flyers
|Oct. 30
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 27
|3
|0
|3
|5
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Lightning
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|2
NHL Props Today: New York Islanders
Noah Dobson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Dobson has scored three goals (0.3 per game) and dished out six assists (0.7 per game), contributing to the New York offense with nine total points (1.0 per game). He averages 2.7 shots per game, shooting 12.5%.
Dobson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Capitals
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Red Wings
|Oct. 30
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Senators
|Oct. 26
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 24
|0
|2
|2
|1
Kyle Palmieri Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -286)
Kyle Palmieri has totaled eight total points (0.9 per game) this campaign. He has three goals and five assists.
Palmieri Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Capitals
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Red Wings
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 28
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Senators
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|1
