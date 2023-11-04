The Carolina Hurricanes (6-5), coming off a 2-1 loss to the New York Rangers, visit the New York Islanders (5-2-2) at UBS Arena on Saturday, November 4 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN. The Islanders knocked off the Washington Capitals 3-0 in their last outing.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-125) Islanders (+105) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have won 66.7% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (6-3).

Carolina has gone 6-3 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).

The Hurricanes have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Carolina and its opponent have gone over 5.5 combined goals in six of 11 games this season.

Hurricanes vs Islanders Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Islanders Total (Rank) 37 (6th) Goals 24 (26th) 39 (30th) Goals Allowed 23 (5th) 11 (5th) Power Play Goals 4 (23rd) 11 (27th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 6 (12th)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

The Hurricanes score the sixth-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 37 this season.

The Hurricanes rank 30th in total goals against, giving up 3.6 goals per game (39 total) in league play.

The team is ranked 19th in goal differential at -2.

