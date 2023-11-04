The Carolina Hurricanes (6-5) and New York Islanders (5-2-2) play at UBS Arena on Saturday, November 4 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN. The Hurricanes lost to the New York Rangers 2-1 in their last outing, while the Islanders are coming off a 3-0 win against the Washington Capitals.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will win the game in Saturday's hockey action.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this encounter calls for a final score of Islanders 4, Hurricanes 2.

Moneyline Pick: Islanders (+105)

Islanders (+105) Total Pick: Over 5.5 (computer predicts 6.1 goals on average)

Over 5.5 (computer predicts 6.1 goals on average) Spread Pick: Islanders (+1.5)

Hurricanes vs Islanders Additional Info

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes have gone 2-0-2 in overtime contests on their way to an overall record of 6-5.

In the three games Carolina has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 2-1-0 record (good for four points).

In the one game this season the Hurricanes scored only one goal, they lost.

The Hurricanes have scored at least three goals in nine games (6-3-0, 12 points).

In the six games when Carolina has recorded a lone power-play goal, it has a 3-3-0 record (six points).

When it has outshot opponents, Carolina is 5-3-0 (10 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents two times, and went 1-1-0 (two points).

Team Stats Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Islanders AVG Islanders Rank 10th 3.36 Goals Scored 2.67 25th 26th 3.55 Goals Allowed 2.56 6th 2nd 34.4 Shots 31.6 16th 1st 26.2 Shots Allowed 34.8 28th 7th 26.19% Power Play % 14.81% 21st 22nd 75.56% Penalty Kill % 81.25% 14th

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

