Hurricanes vs. Islanders Injury Report Today - November 4
Going into a matchup with the New York Islanders (5-2-2), the Carolina Hurricanes (6-5) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 at UBS Arena.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Brett Pesce
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Ryan Suzuki
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
New York Islanders Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Scott Mayfield
|D
|Questionable
|Leg
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN
- Location: Elmont, New York
- Arena: UBS Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Hurricanes Season Insights
- Carolina's 37 total goals (3.4 per game) rank sixth in the league.
- Its goal differential (-2) ranks 19th in the league.
Islanders Season Insights
- With 24 goals (2.7 per game), the Islanders have the NHL's 26th-ranked offense.
- New York has one of the best defenses in the league, giving up 23 total goals (2.6 per game), fifth in the NHL.
- Their +1 goal differential is 15th in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hurricanes vs. Islanders Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-125)
|Islanders (+105)
|5.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.